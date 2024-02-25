IPL Centurions On Debut
25 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum lit up the Indian Premier League on its very first match with a sparkling century for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Opening the batting, Brendon McCullum smashed 158 not out off just 73 balls at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His knock remained IPL’s highest score for five years.
Later, Brendon McCullum won the IPL with KKR in 2012 and coached the team from 2019 to 2022.
The second batter to achieve the feat was former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, while playing for Chennai Super Kings.
Michael Hussey smashed 116 not out against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008.
Post his retirement, Michael Hussey is associated with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings as a batting coach.
The upcoming edition of IPL starts on March 22 with CSK taking on RCB in the opener in Chennai.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Things Cristiano Jr Is Not Allowed To Do