IPL: Cricketers Who Won Titles As Both Player And Coach
16 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Late Shane Warne was the captain-cum-coach of Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural IPL in 2008. Rajasthan Royals won the title that year.
Darren Lehman played in the IPL for just one season, in 2008, for Deccan Chargers. The next season, the Australian turned coach for the same franchise leading them to the title.
Two-time World Cup-winning Australian former captain Ricky Ponting played for Mumbai Indians in IPL and played a crucial role in their 2013 title triumph as a player.
Two years later, it was under head coach Ricky Ponting's guidance, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians lifted the title.
Ashish Nehra was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad when they won the Indian Premier League in 2016.
The former India pacer became the first Indian coach to win an IPL when under his guidance Gujarat Titans won the IPL in 2022 in their debut season.
The upcoming season of IPL is going to be played in April-May next year.
