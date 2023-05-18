RCB is among eight teams (GT, CSK, LSG, MI, KKR, PBKS and RR) that are in contention for the IPL 2023 playoffs.
RCB is curently ranked fifth in the points table with 12 points in 12 matches and a positive NRR of +0.166.
After losing against MI, RCB made a massive comeback as they thrashed RR by 112 runs, which gave them a boost in NRR.
DC's 15-run win over PBKS on Wednesday could also end up working in favour of the RCB team, as PBKS can now only reach up to 14 points.
RCB will have superior chances if they win their last two league games, as their NRR is +0.166, whereas the five-time champs MI have -0.128.
RCB will hope that CSK, LSG, and MI will lose their remaining games so that they will have more chances to reach the IPL Playoffs.
If SRH wins against RCB, then it will be a tough road for RCB to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023.
If RCB wins the match against SRH and MI loses their last league game, then RCB will have more chances to reach the playoffs as they have a positive NRR.
If RCB loses one match, then they will hope MI loses their last match, and then all of RR, KKR, PBKS, and MI end up with poor NRRs compared to RCB's NRR.
