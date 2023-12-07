IPL: Indian Cricketers Who May Retire After 2024 Season
07 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
MS Dhoni has turned 42 years old and IPL 2024 could be his last.
Amit Mishra is 41 years old. Considering his age, the spin legend can think of retiring from the game.
Piyush Chawla is 34 years of age and took 22 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2023. Chawla has been playing cricket since 2007.
Despite underperforming in IPL 2023, RCB retained Dinesh Karthik for IPL 2024. However, considering his age, Karthik might retire.
Shikhar Dhawan is 38 years old and has not been a part of the Indian squad for very long.
The player auction for IPL 2024 is set to take place on December 19 in Dubai.
IPL 2024 is tentatively to take place in April-May next year.
