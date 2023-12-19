IPL: KKR's Expensive Buys In Auction
19 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Gautam Gambhir: 11.04 crore | 2011
Yusuf Pathan: 9.66 crore | 2011
Chris Lynn: 9.6 crore | 2018
Mitchell Starc: 9.4 crore | 2018
Pat Cummins: 15.5 crore | 2020
Mitchell Starc: 24.75 crore | 2023
Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc is the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL tournament. In the IPL 2024 mini-auction he was sold to KKR for 24.75 cr.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Year-Ender 2023: Top Breakthrough Indian Footballers