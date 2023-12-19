IPL: KKR's Expensive Buys In Auction

19 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Gautam Gambhir: 11.04 crore | 2011

Yusuf Pathan: 9.66 crore | 2011

Chris Lynn: 9.6 crore | 2018

Mitchell Starc: 9.4 crore | 2018

Pat Cummins: 15.5 crore | 2020

Mitchell Starc: 24.75 crore | 2023

Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc is the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL tournament. In the IPL 2024 mini-auction he was sold to KKR for 24.75 cr.

