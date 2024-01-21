IPL: List of Batters Who Have Dismissed The Most In Nineties

21 Jan, 2024

Koushik Paul

Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings) – 3

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 3

Faf du Plessis – (Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 2

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings) – 2

Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 2

Among the above-mentioned named, Chris Gayle no more plays in the Indian Premier League.

The upcoming edition of IPL will tentatively start on March end.

