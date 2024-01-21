IPL: List of Batters Who Have Dismissed The Most In Nineties
21 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings) – 3
David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 3
Faf du Plessis – (Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 2
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings) – 2
Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 2
Among the above-mentioned named, Chris Gayle no more plays in the Indian Premier League.
The upcoming edition of IPL will tentatively start on March end.
