RCB's Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli lead the elite list with 854 runs in just 13 innings, including three-century stands in IPL 2023.
SRH's opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner added 791 runs in 10 innings with an impressive average of 79.10 in IPL 2019.
In the IPL 2021, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) scored 756 runs in 16 innings with five fifty-plus partnerships.
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals) smashed 744 runs in 15 matches with a beautiful average of 49.60 and two-century stands in the IPL 2021.
Former SRH openers Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner put up 731 runs in 17 games en route to their maiden IPL title in 2016.
Ex-Punjab Kings opening pair Mayank Aggarwal and KL Rahul added 671 runs in 11 innings with an average of 61.00 that included two-century partnership in IPL 2020.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis created history by becoming the first opening pair to add 800-plus runs in a single IPL season.
