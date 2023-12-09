IPL: Mumbai Indians' Top 5 Buys In Auction History
09 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Bought in 2011, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to five Indian Premier League titles.
Bought in 2015 for just Rs 10 lakh, Mumbai Indians struck gold with Hardik Pandya. Pandya’s all-round exploits on the field have consistently contributed to Mumbai Indians’ success.
Jasprit Bumrah was bought by Mumbai Indians in 2014. His ability to bowl lethal yorkers and emergence as one of the best says alot about MI's astute scouting.
Kieron Pollard made his name at Mumbai Indians when he was bought in 2010. His towering sixes and effective bowling made him one of the stalwarts in the IPL.
Not getting much chances at Kolkata Knight Riders, Suryakumar Yadav was picked up by Mumbai Indians and the rest is history. SKY is currently the No.1 T20I batter in the world.
Mumbai Indians are one of the two most successful sides in IPL, the other being CSK.
Mumbai Indians will be aiming for their sixth title next year.
