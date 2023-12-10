IPL: Pakistan Players Who Won Indian Premier League
10 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal was a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise who won the IPL trophy in 2008.
The right-hander Kamran Akmal played six games, scoring 128 runs including a fifty.
Along with Kamran Akmal, pacer Sohail Tanvir was also a part of the Rajasthan Royals team that lifted the inaugural IPL title.
The left-arm pacer finished the season with 22 wickets and thereby winning the Purple Cap. Tanvir was also the first to take a six-fer in IPL.
Not many don't know that Younis Khan was also a part of the Rajasthan Royals side in 2008 when they won the IPL.
The former Pakistan captain, Younis Khan, got to play just one game in the 2008 IPL.
Pakistan players only played in the IPL 2008. Thereafter, the BCCI didn't allow Pakistan players in IPL following political indifferences between the two countries.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: First T20I Hundred From Test Playing Countries