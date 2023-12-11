IPL: Players Who Were Never Released
11 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Mumbai Indians bought Sachin Tendulkar in 2008 and the icon player remained at the franchise for six years. He retired in 2013
Like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni joined Chennai Super Kings in 2008 and is still playing for them. He also led CSK to 5 IPL titles.
Virat Kohli is synonymous with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since his association in 2008, Kohli remained faithful to RCB till date.
Sunil Narine joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and remained at the franchise till date. He also won two IPL titles with KKR in 2012 and 2014.
Delhi Capitals bought Rishabh Pant in 2016 and retained the wicketkeeper in 2018 and 2022 editions.
Lasith Malinga also joined Mumbai Indians in 2008 and remained at the franchise till 2017 before transitioning into a mentor's role in 2018.
The Indian Premier League will be in its 17th season in 2024.
