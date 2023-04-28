Virat Kohli Of RCB with 3182 runs in IPL is first on the list.
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is second with 2573 runs.
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan is on third with 2546 runs.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scored 2342 runs in loosing cause in IPL.
Former Cricketer Robin Uthappa scored 2338 runs in loosing cause in IPL.
Former IPL player RCB stalwart AB De Villiers sits on sixth with 2034 runs.
Former CSK star Suresh Raina with 1953 runs sits on seventh in IPL 2023.
