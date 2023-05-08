MS Dhoni, the skipper of CSK and a whiz at chasing down balls, holds first place with 27 undefeated innings.
With 27 match-winning innings, CSK Superstar Ravindra Jadeja is second on the list.
Yusuf Pathan, a former IPL player, is in third position with 22 match-winning innings for his squad.
Dinesh Karthik, the wicketkeeper-batsman for the RCB, led his team to victory in 22 consecutive innings.
David Miller, a powerpack player for the Gujarat Titans, has 21 innings to his name.
CSK Player then DJ Bravo has 20 innings in which he has not lost. He is seated in position seven in IPL.
Virat Kohli, the run machine, is now ranked eighth with 19 match-winning innings in IPL.
Mr. 360, the former RCB player, AB de Villiers, won 19 games for his team.
EX-CSK player and Mr. IPL Suresh Raina took his side home in 19 successful innings.
Rohit Sharma, the MI's captain, is ranked eighth with 18 game-winning innings.
