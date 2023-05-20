IPL: Players With The Most Ducks In A Single Season

20 May, 2023

Sunny Daud

Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals leads the list with five ducks in a single season.

Herchelle Gibbs (Deccan Chargers) was an ex-IPL player who got four ducks in a season in 2009.

Mithun Manhas, a former Pune Warriors India player, had a disastrous IPL 2011 season, scoring four ducks.

Manish Pandey (Pune Warriors India) had a terrible season in the 2012 IPL, with four ducks in a season.

Ex-Delhi Capitals player, Shikhar Dhawan recorded four ducks in the IPL 2020 season.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad player Nicholas Pooran had a dismal season, recording four ducks in the IPL 2020 season.

