10 Players To Watch Out For In Ireland Vs India T20Is
18 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Jasprit Bumrah is making a return after 11 months after a long injury layoff. He will be leading India and It will be interesting to see how he performs ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed as India captain for the Asian Games and notably, in this series he has been named as vice-captain of the Indian side.
Like Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna is also coming back after being out since August 2022 due to a spinal stress fracture.
Spotlight will be on Rinku Singh, who had a breakthrough IPL 2023 season with Kolkata Knight Riders after scoring 474 runs in 14 matches with four half-centuries.
All-rounder Shivam Dube, who last played for India in February 2020, also makes his return to the side after a hard-hitting 2023 IPL season with Chennai Super Kings.
Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar impressed everyone with his bowling on the tour to West Indies and would like to continue his momentum in the Ireland series as well.
Tilak Varma is probably the left-hander India were looking for a long time in the middle order. He impressed everyone with the bat against West Indies in T20Is.
Everybody knows what a left-handed Arshdeep Singh can do with the new ball. The Ireland series will be his platform to regain the selectors' faith once again.
Pressure will definitely be on Sanju Samson against Ireland after his flop-show in the West Indies.
After a good show in the Caribbean, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be keen to perform in Ireland as well. The opener was in explosive form against West Indies.
India will play three T20Is against Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23 in Dublin.
