Ishan Kishan ODI Stats In 2023
Ishan Kishan has scored 409 runs in ODIs, according to the stats of 2023
Ishan Kishan has an average of 78 in 2023.
He has been scoring runs at a strike rate of 85.71
He smashed his first half century in 2023, scoring 52 against West Indies on 27 July 2023 at Kensington Oval.
Ishan Kishan played a crucial knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. He scored 82 runs at Pallekele International Stadium.
The left handed batter has amassed back to back fifties when he got opportunity. Kishan scored four half centuries in 2023.
The MI batter got the opportunity to bat in the middle order and he gave his best to hold down that position.
