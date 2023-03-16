ATKMB's Vishal Kaith has been the best goalkeeper of the ongoing season. He has kept a total of 12 clean sheets so far.
16 Mar, 2023
ATKMB's Dimitri Petratos is one of the top goal-scorers of the ongoing season. He has scored a total of 10 goals so far.
16 Mar, 2023
Captain, Leader, Legend has been in great form lately and as always he'll be key in the Final for BFC.
16 Mar, 2023
Javi Hernanadez is one of the best players of BFC this season. The Spaniard has scored 7 goals and 5 assists so far.
16 Mar, 2023
ATKMB's Asish Rai has proved to be one of the best defenders of the league. He has the most interceptions so far (53).
16 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!