ATKMB opened the scoring from the spot through Dimitri Petratos.
18 Mar, 2023
Sunil Chhetri also scored from the spot to make it 1-1.
18 Mar, 2023
Former ATKMB man Roy Krishna headed in to make it 2-1 for BFC.
18 Mar, 2023
Petratos was once again on target as he scored his 12th goal of the season, once again from the spot to make it 2-2.
18 Mar, 2023
Vishal Kaith was once again the hero in the shoot-out as ATKMB won 4-3 on penalties.
18 Mar, 2023
Jubilant ATKMB players lift the first ever ISL title of the Mariners.
18 Mar, 2023
