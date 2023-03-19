Opening Goal From ATKMB

ATKMB opened the scoring from the spot through Dimitri Petratos.

18 Mar, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Equalizer From BFC

Sunil Chhetri also scored from the spot to make it 1-1.

18 Mar, 2023

Ex ATKMB Man Strikes

Former ATKMB man Roy Krishna headed in to make it 2-1 for BFC.

18 Mar, 2023

All Square Again

Petratos was once again on target as he scored his 12th goal of the season, once again from the spot to make it 2-2.

18 Mar, 2023

Kaith To The Rescue

Vishal Kaith was once again the hero in the shoot-out as ATKMB won 4-3 on penalties.

18 Mar, 2023

Maiden ISL Crown

Jubilant ATKMB players lift the first ever ISL title of the Mariners.

18 Mar, 2023

