The Luxury Car Collection Of Jasprit Bumrah | Check Price

15 Sep, 2023

Sunny Daud

Range Rover Velar is the first high-end car in Jasprit Bumrah's collection. Price - 90 Lakh Rupees.

The Mercedes Maybach S560 is the next expensive car in the well known cricketer's garage. Price - 2.55 Crore Rupees.

You must already be aware of the legendary NIssan GT-R. The sports car's price is 2.15 Crore Rupees.

Jasprit Bumrah's auto collection also includes a Toyota Innova Crysta. Price - 26 Lakh Rupees.

Maruti Dzire long been the most popular small car in the Nation. Price - 9 Lakh Rupees.

The Hyudai Verna is the next automobile in Jasprit Bumrah's collection. Price - 18 Lakh Rupees.

In Bumrah's garage, there is also a dependable Toyota Etios. Price - 13 Lakh Rupees.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How India Will Become No 1 ODI Team | Check Details

 Find Out More