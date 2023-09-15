The Luxury Car Collection Of Jasprit Bumrah | Check Price
Range Rover Velar is the first high-end car in Jasprit Bumrah's collection. Price - 90 Lakh Rupees.
The Mercedes Maybach S560 is the next expensive car in the well known cricketer's garage. Price - 2.55 Crore Rupees.
You must already be aware of the legendary NIssan GT-R. The sports car's price is 2.15 Crore Rupees.
Jasprit Bumrah's auto collection also includes a Toyota Innova Crysta. Price - 26 Lakh Rupees.
Maruti Dzire long been the most popular small car in the Nation. Price - 9 Lakh Rupees.
The Hyudai Verna is the next automobile in Jasprit Bumrah's collection. Price - 18 Lakh Rupees.
In Bumrah's garage, there is also a dependable Toyota Etios. Price - 13 Lakh Rupees.
