Jay Shah Press Conference: All You Know Need To Know About 2023 ODI World Cup Changes
28 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
BCCI secretary Jay Shah addressed issues around revision of the 2023 World Cup and regarding Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.
Three full board members have written to the ICC for a change in schedule of their matches in the ODI World Cup in India. He said.
"Only the date and timings will be changed," Jay shah said.
ICC and BCCI will make an announcement jointly, regarding pricing as well. Ticket partner is also decided," Shah added.
“We are not having e-tickets this time," he said.
The key priorities are housekeeping, toilets, hygiene and water he said on uprgradation on stadiums.
"If there is a six day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days," BCCI secretary said
Picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC, Shah said.
"Security is not an issue at all," He added.
"Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland," Shah told reporters during conference.
“Roger Binny and Laxman will question Harmanpreet on her outbursts during the third ODI against Bangladesh” Shah told reporters.
"We are not going to challenge her suspension" Shah added on Harmanpreet's two match ODI suspension.
