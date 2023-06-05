Karim Benzema: Real Madrid's Unsung Hero
Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema is set to to leave the club after the conclusion of the ongoing season.
Real Madrid icon spent 14 years at the club.
Benzema is club's second-highest goal-scorer (353*), after Cristiano Rolando (450).
In addition, the Frenchman has the most assists in the club's history.
The Madrid striker has won a record 25 titles at Real Madrid, including five Champions League crowns.
Benzema was signed in 2009 alongwith Cristiano Rolando.
In the 2021/22 season, Karim Benzama won the Ballon d'Or.
