Karman Kaur Thandi: Lesser-known facts about India's Next Sania Mirza
24 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Karman Kaur Thandi, on Sunday, claimed her second W60 ITF title of her career after winning the ITF event in Evansville, USA.
The world No 210 beat Ukraine’s fourth seed Yulia Starodubtseva 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the final.
She also becomes the first Indian after Sania Mirza to win a pro title in USA.
Karman Kaur Thandi was born and brought up in Delhi, India. She started playing tennis at the age of eight and was coached by Aditya Sachdeva.
Kaur is the sixth Indian female tennis player to enter the top 200 of the WTA rankings after the likes of Nirupama Sanjeev, Sania Mirza, Shikha Uberoi, Sunitha Rao, and Ankita Raina.
Karman represented India at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where she reached the second round of the singles event.
She also has represented India in all four Grand Slam tournaments at the junior level.
Karman made her international debut in 2014 at the ITF Women's Circuit tournament in Delhi.
Karman made her Fed Cup debut for India in 2018 against Kazakhstan. She won her singles match against world number 55 Zarina Diyas.
In 2017, Karman broke into the top 200 of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, becoming only the sixth Indian woman to do so.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hangzhou Asian Games 2023: Meet India's Gold Prospects