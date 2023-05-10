Venkatesh Prasad was an important member of the Indian team from his debut in 1996 until 2001. Prasad's great strength is that he could move the ball both ways. He was also born in Bengaluru.
Current BCCI president Roger Binny who was the part of 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team also born in Karnataka.
Robin Uthappa was born in Kodagu in Karnataka, India. Nicknamed 'The Walking Assassin' for his tactic of charging down towards the bowler.
The Wall of India, Rahul Dravid current India coach is from Karnataka.
Mayank Agarwal who made his international debut for India against Australia at the MCG was also born in Karnataka.
KL Rahul who is recovering from an injury also born in Karnataka.
One of India's finest fast bowlers Javagal Srinath who was the first Indian fast bowler to take more than 300 wickets in ODI was also born in Karnataka.
Bhagwat Chandrasekhar who was named as a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1972 was also born in Karnataka.
Padma Shri awardee Anil Kumble was born in Bengaluru. Kumble is currently the Head Coach and the Director of Cricket Operations of Punjab Kings.
