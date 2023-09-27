KL Rahul vs. Ishan Kishan- Indian Wicket-Keeper Batsman ODI Stats 2023
Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan has played 13 innings so far and has scored a total of 409 One Day runs in 2023.
Former Indian captain K.L Rahul has played a total of 11 innings and has scored 505 ODI runs in 2023 alone.
Kishan has the highest score of 82 runs in One Day Internationals.
On the other side, K.L Rahul’s highest score has been an unbeaten 111 ODI runs.
Ishan Kishan has an average of 37.18 with a strike rate of 93.16 in One Day matches.
K.L Rahul maintains an average of 72.14 and a strike rate of 86.91 in his ODI so far.
In 2023 Ishan Kishan smashed only 5 half-centuries.
K.L Rahul in 2023 has scored four 50s and 1 century in his One Day matches.
