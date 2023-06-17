KL Rahul's Injury Update: Road To Recovery
17 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was ruled out midway of IPL 2023 after suffering a thigh injury while stopping a boundary against RCB.
The stylish Indian batter underwent a a thigh surgery in the United Kingdom in May. The operation went well.
Post surgery KL Rahul is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy currently.
KL Rahul shared a few photos of his recovery on his Instagram account and captioned post "Slow progress is still progress."
In the Instagram post, KL Rahul looked to be in pain as a NCA doctor checks on his injured thigh.
KL Rahul's initial goal is to be totally match fit for the Asia Cup 2023 that starts on August 31.
Due to the thigh injury, KL Rahul missed WTC Final 2023 against Australia and will also miss India's tour to West Indies
