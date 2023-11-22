Know 9 Interesting Facts About Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar
The Kalinga Stadium is a well-known landmark in the dynamic city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
This massive sports facility, is stretched across 54 acres, is famed for its cutting-edge amenities, and has hosted several prestigious national and international athletic events.
The stadium seats roughly 15,000 fans and provides a lively atmosphere during matches. The well-designed seating configurations provide the audience with great visibility and comfortable watching.
Kalinga Stadium is proud of its environmentally friendly activities. It has integrated sustainable methods such as rainwater collecting and the use of solar energy, making it a recognized "Green Stadium" that encourages environmental responsibility.
Kalinga Stadium has been instrumental in developing and training national-level athletes. Its world-class training facilities and professional teaching personnel have contributed to the development of exceptional athletes, who have represented India in a variety of international tournaments.
Kalinga Stadium has cutting-edge facilities such as floodlights, scoreboards, and changing rooms.
One of the most memorable moments in Kalinga Stadium's history was hosting the renowned 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup. The event saw tough rivalry among top hockey nations, enhancing the stadium's status on the global scale.
The Kalinga Lancers, one of the most successful teams in the Hockey India League, play their home games at Kalinga Stadium. The team has a large fan base and has received praise for their outstanding home performances.
The Kalinga Stadium was opened in 1978. It is owned by the Government of Odisha and operated by Sports and Youth Service.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Stop Clocks To Pitch Changes: New Rules introduced By ICC