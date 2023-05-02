Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir nearly got into a scuffle after RCB beat LSG in Lucknow.
Back in 2013, Both Kohli and Gambhir had a heated argument during an IPL match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with former BCCI president and Delhi Capitals.
Former India captain Virat Kohli also had a heated argument with Jonny Bairstow back in 2022.
Virat Kohli also had a verbal argument with Bangladesh's Shakib-Al Hasan.
Back in 2015, Virat Kohli had a heated argument with Ben Stokes during the Test match.
Sky and Kohli are now good friends but back in 2020 both had an ugly banter.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karnataka Election: List of Key Candidates