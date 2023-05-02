Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir nearly got into a scuffle after RCB beat LSG in Lucknow.

01 May, 2023

Sunny Daud

Back in 2013, Both Kohli and Gambhir had a heated argument during an IPL match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with former BCCI president and Delhi Capitals.

Former India captain Virat Kohli also had a heated argument with Jonny Bairstow back in 2022.

Virat Kohli also had a verbal argument with Bangladesh's Shakib-Al Hasan.

Back in 2015, Virat Kohli had a heated argument with Ben Stokes during the Test match.

Sky and Kohli are now good friends but back in 2020 both had an ugly banter.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Karnataka Election: List of Key Candidates

 Find Out More