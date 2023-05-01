Anushka and Virat have been one of the most talked-about couples in India.
Both Anushka and Kohli have been vocal about their support for each other in their respective careers and have often shared adorable pictures and videos together on social media.
Anushka Sharma is currently working for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress.
Anushka made her acting debut in 2008 with the film "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was a major commercial success.
Have you seen this look of Anushka Sharma?
Anushka flaunts her toned legs and ups the mercury levels.
Anushka's cute smile will drive away your Monday blues.
Anushka slays it high and dry with her black outfit and floppy hat.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Times Anushka Sharma Served Boss Lady Looks