Kohli To Rohit: Most Centuries By Indians In Last 5 Years Against SENA
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has scored 13 centuries in 104 innings he has played against SENA nations.
The right-handed batter Virat Kohli has notched up eight tons in 130 innings in the last five years against SENA nations.
India's wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul, was not in action for the past few months. He has six centuries in 88 innings against SENA nations.
India's left-handed batter Rishabh Pant has also notched up six tons in 86 innings against SENA nations in the last five years.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee on August 21, Monday, announced the 17-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.
Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on September 2. Men in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
Currently, Men in Blue is in Alur, near Bangalore for a six-day conditioning camp for the preparation of Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023.
