Kraigg Braithwaite's Poor Record Against India In Tests
12 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite will play a massive role ahead of two match test series against India.
Braithwaite is one of the best test batters for his side in recent years.
Although the West Indies right-handed batsman is effective, but he has a dismal record against India.
In 11 test matches, the 30-year-old has scored 448 runs at an average of 22.40 against India.
Braithwaite has four half-centuries against India in his 11 test games so far.
The Windies skipper was not at his best during the 2019 series when they hosted India.
The 30-year-old scored 28 runs in four innings at an average of 7.0 in 2019 series against India.
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Kraigg Braithwaite four times in ten innings so far.
Among the active WI players, Braithwaite has the most Test runs against India.
