LA Olympics 2028: Five New Sports Approved For Summer Games
17 Oct, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Cricket - Last played at 1900 Paris Games.
Flag Football - Yet to debut at Summer Games.
Lacrosse - Last played at London 1948 Games.
Squash - Yet to debut at Summer Games.
Softball - Last played at Tokyo 2020 Games.
"After a wait of more than a century, our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage at LA28." - Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
"It's great tidings for India as we have a great cricket team and some superb up-and-coming players with a lot of potential." - Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra.
