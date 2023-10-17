LA Olympics 2028: Five New Sports Approved For Summer Games

17 Oct, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Cricket - Last played at 1900 Paris Games.

Flag Football - Yet to debut at Summer Games.

Lacrosse - Last played at London 1948 Games.

Squash - Yet to debut at Summer Games.

Softball - Last played at Tokyo 2020 Games.

"After a wait of more than a century, our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage at LA28." - Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

"It's great tidings for India as we have a great cricket team and some superb up-and-coming players with a lot of potential." - Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra.

