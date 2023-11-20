Lady Luck! 4 Captains Who Won World Cup Soon After Marriage
20 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Australian captain got married to Rianna Jennifer Cantor in 2002 and led his team to 2003 World Cup triumph.
MS Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi Singh Rawat in 2010 and lifted the World Cup at home the next year.
Eoin Morgan married his long-time girlfriend Tara Ridgway in 2018 and led England to their only ODI World Cup victory in 2019.
Pat Cummins married long-time girlfriend Becky Boston in July earlier this year and lifted 2023 ODI World Cup beating hosts India in the final.
Pat Cummins became the first captain to win two ICC Finals in the same year. He had also led Australia to World Test Championship final in 2023.
Australia defeated India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to lift their sixth world title.
Travis Head made all the difference for Australia as his 137-run knock single-handedly made all the difference in the ODI World Cup 2023 final.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC World Cup History: ODI Cricket World Cup Winners List Year Wise