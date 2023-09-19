Last 5 ODI Series Win Between India And Australia

19 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

2023 | Australia won by 2-1 | host India

2020 | Australia won by 2-1 | host Australia

2020 | India won by 2-1 | host India

2019 | Australia won by 3-2 | host India

2019 | India won by 2-1 | host Australia

The Indian team will face five-time World Cup champions Australia in a three-match ODI series. The series will start from, 22nd September and will be played till 27th September.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODIs against Australia, the BCCI announced on September 18, Monday.

