Last 5 ODI Series Win Between India And Australia
19 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
2023 | Australia won by 2-1 | host India
2020 | Australia won by 2-1 | host Australia
2020 | India won by 2-1 | host India
2019 | Australia won by 3-2 | host India
2019 | India won by 2-1 | host Australia
The Indian team will face five-time World Cup champions Australia in a three-match ODI series. The series will start from, 22nd September and will be played till 27th September.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODIs against Australia, the BCCI announced on September 18, Monday.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: Most ODI Runs Since 2013