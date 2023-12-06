Leading Run Scorers For India 2023 Across All Formats
06 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Let's look at the leading run-getters for India across all three formats in 2023.
Indian veteran batter Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter in the test format for his side.
Kohli has smashed 557 runs in 10 innings with an average of 55.7, including 2 tons. His highest score in the longest format is 186 runs in 2023.
Indian young sensation Shubman Gill is currently the highest run-scorer in the ODI format.
The Indian opener so far has smashed 1584 runs in 29 innings at an average of 63.36, including nine half-centuries and five centuries in the 50-over format till now.
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has 577 runs in just 14 innings. The batter has an average of 51.90. SKY has smashed four fifties and one ton in the shortest format this year.
World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run scorer in the T20I format till now.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cricketers With Highest ODI Batting Averages In 2023