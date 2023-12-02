Leading Run Scorers In 2023 Across All-Three Formats
02 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Let's look at the leading run-getters across all three formats in 2023.
Australian left-handed batter Usman Khawaja is the leading run-getter in the test format so far.
Khawaja has played 20 innings and scored 1037 runs at an average of 54.57. The left-handed batter has five fifties and three tons in the longest format.
Indian young sensation Shubman Gill is currently the highest run-scorer in the ODI format.
The Indian opener so far has smashed 1584 runs in 29 innings at an average of 63.36, including nine half-centuries and five centuries in the 50-over format till now.
World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run scorer in the T20I format till now.
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has 571 runs in just 13 innings. The batter has an average of 51.90. SKY has smashed four fifties and one ton in the shortest format this year.
