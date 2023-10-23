Legendary Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi's Best Outings In His Career
The legendary cricketer has taken 266 wickets in 67 test matches in his career.
His best bowling figure in a test match 10/194 against Australia.
The slow left arm orthodox legend had an impressive economy rate of 2.14 in test matches.
Bishan Singh Bedi took his best seven wickets in an innings against Australia in a test match.
He has taken 14 times 5 wicket hauls in test matches.
In total he bowled 21,364 balls in his test career.
The legendary cricketer gave Indian Cricket a big turn from his performance and the youngsters were so much inspired by him.
