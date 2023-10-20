Lesser Known Facts About Former India Opener Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag is a qualified pharmacist. He completed his diploma in pharmacy from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.
Sehwag is a natural left-hander, but he bats right-handed. He switched to batting right-handed at the age of 11 because his father did not have a left-handed bat.
Sehwag is a voracious reader. He loves reading books on history, philosophy, and spirituality.
Sehwag is a gifted writer. He has written several columns for newspapers and magazines.
Sehwag is a successful businessman. He owns a number of businesses, including a clothing line, a restaurant, and a cricket academy.
Sehwag is a doting father. He has two sons, Aryavir and Veeravir.
Sehwag is a devout Sikh. He regularly visits the gurdwara and meditates.
Sehwag is a philanthropist. He supports a number of charities, including those that work for the education and welfare of children.
