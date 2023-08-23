Former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak dies aged 49 on Wednesday due to cancer.
Streak was one of the key members of the team in the late 90s and early 2000s.
He not only was good with the ball but was also a handy bat lower down the order.
The former allrounder featured in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for his country.
He is the all-time leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.
Streak is the first and only bowler from his nation to have picked up over 100 Test wickets and one of only four Zimbabwean bowlers to have taken over 100 ODI wickets.
The allrounder is also the first and only Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 1,000 career runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket.
