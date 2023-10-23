Lesser-Known Facts About Legendary Indian Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi
23 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The legendary cricketer debuted for the Northern Punjab at age 15, and Bishan Singh Bedi moved to Delhi in 1968–69.
The legendary Indian cricketer took 64 wickets in the 1974–75 season of the Ranji Trophy.
The left arm spinner was part of the famous Indian spin side in the ’60s and ’70s, which created havoc around the world.
The great Indian left-arm spinner played 67 Tests and took 266 wickets, with a bowling average of 28.71 and best figures of 7/98.
Bishan Singh Bedi is the best economic figure in a 60-over World Cup game. He bowled 12 overs, gave away just eight runs, and took one wicket at an efficiency rate of 0.50.
As the captain of the Indian team, he once forfeited an ODI match between India and Pakistan due to the opposition pacers bowling bouncers excessively.
His best figures came at the Perth against Australia, with figures in the match of 10/194 in the years 1978–79.
