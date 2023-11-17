Lesser-known facts about Sara Tendulkar
17 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai.
According to sources, Sara was named by her father, Sachin Tendulkar, after the Indian cricket team won the Sahara Cup trophy.
Tendulkar's daughter also made her debut as a model in Ajio’s high-end fashion division, ‘Ajio Luxe’.
Sara Tendulkar's mother, Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, is a paediatrician, and she also has a younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, who is also a budding cricketer and follows in his father's footsteps.
Sara did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.
The 25-year-old Sara also did her graduation in medicine from the University College London (UCL).
Sara is a Bollywood fan, and her favourite movie is Bajirao Mastani.
