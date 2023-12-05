Before becoming the swashbuckling opener, Dhawan was actually a wicketkeeper! His childhood coach, Tarak Sinha, recognized his batting talent later.
Dhawan pursued a commerce degree and even cleared the IBPS exam, qualifying for a bank job. However, cricket beckoned stronger.
Contrary to popular belief, "Gabbar" wasn't earned for aggression. He used to cheer teammates with "Soovar ke bachcho!" from Sholay's Ranjeet scene. His debut celebration cemented the name.
Dhawan is a trained musician, playing the dholak and singing devotional songs. He even released a rap song titled "Swag Mera Desi."
He has a soft spot for furry friends, especially dogs. His pet beagle, Zoya, often makes appearances on his social media.
Dhawan is an entrepreneur, owning a chain of fitness centers and a clothing line. He also co-founded a sports academy.
He actively supports various charities, focusing on children's welfare and education.
