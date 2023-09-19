Lesser-Known Facts About The Rock: Dwayne Douglas Johnson
19 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Dwayne Douglas Johnson was born on May 2, 1972, Hayward, California.
Johnson spent some of his childhood growing up in New Zealand with his mother’s family. He attended Richmond Road Primary School in Grey Lynn.
He admits to being arrested multiple times for theft and fighting before the age of 17.
Dwayne Johnson is 6 foot 5 inches (196cm). When he was in high school, he was 6 foot 4 inches (193cm) and weighed 225 pounds (102 kg). Many of his classmates thought he was an undercover cop.
Born into a family of fighters, both Johnson’s father and grandfather were professional wrestlers, and his grandmother was a pioneer of Polynesian Pro Wrestling.
WWE owner Vince McMahon originally owned the rights to the name “The Rock”; therefore, McMahon received executive producer credits for Johnson’s movies. Eventually, Johnson got the right for the name “The Rock.”
Johnson featured in one episode of Star Trek: Voyager in 2000, playing an alien gladiator.
Johnson's tattoo took 60 hours to complete, and it tells a story of his family history and ancestry as he is half Samoan.
In 2007 Dwayne Johnson obtained a Guinness World Record for being the highest-paid actor in his debut film, The Mummy Returns. He was paid $5.5 million for the 2001 movie.
Johnson was the main character in the Universal Studios ride called Disaster! This was then updated in 2018 with a new ride based on Fast and Furious, which also has Johnson playing a key role.
In 2013 Forbes magazine listed him as number 25 in the Top 100 Most Powerful Celebrities.
Dwayne Johnson set a Guinness World Record on May 22, 2015, for most selfies taken in three minutes. Dwayne captured 105 selfies on the red carpet at the world premiere of his new film San Andreas.
Dwayne Johnson’s Net Worth is estimated at $800 million as of 2023.
