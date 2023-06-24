Lionel Messi Birthday: 7 Records By Argentine GOAT
24 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Lionel Messi has the most FIFA World Cup Man of the Match awards to his name - 11.
Then playing for Barcelona, Lionel Messi became the youngest to score 50 UEFA Champions League goals at 24. He achieved the feat on April 3, 2012.
Lionel Messi has featured in most video game cover appearances (10) - PES 2009, PES 2010, PES 2011, FIFA Street, FIFA 13, FIFA 14, FIFA 15, FIFA 16, PES 17, and the PES 18 Legendary Edition.
Lionel Messi, at 35, is the highest-earning player. He earns $80 million a year, with an additional $27mil coming from various endorsement and brand deals.
Lionel Messi became the first player to score five goals in a UEFA Champions League encounter. He scored the goals against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 edition.
Lionel Messi is the only player in history to score most goals as a substitute in Copa America. He netted a hat-trick against Panama in the 2016 edition.
With 520 appearances for Barcelona from 2004 to 2021, Lionel Messi has most La Liga appearances as a foreign player. He netted 474 league goals in total for La Blaugrana.
