Lionel Messi Education Qualification

23 Jan, 2024

Nikhil

Lionel Messi is hailed as the greatest football player in history

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina

There is not much confirmed news about Messi's education qualification

Messi did his schooling in Argentina from Escuela Nº 66 General Las Heras, in the Santa Fe province of Rosario

He attended the Leon XIII School in La Masia after his family shifted to Barcelona

Lionel Messi was an average student but was known for always carrying a ball with him

