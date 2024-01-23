Lionel Messi Education Qualification
Lionel Messi is hailed as the greatest football player in history
Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina
There is not much confirmed news about Messi's education qualification
Messi did his schooling in Argentina from Escuela Nº 66 General Las Heras, in the Santa Fe province of Rosario
He attended the Leon XIII School in La Masia after his family shifted to Barcelona
Lionel Messi was an average student but was known for always carrying a ball with him
