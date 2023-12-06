Argentina forward Lionel Messi named Time magazine's Athlete of the Year
Messi joined Miami in July and scored 11 goals in 14 games in all competitions
The 36-year-old Messi made his debut for Miami in July following an acrimonious departure from Paris Saint-Germain.
Lionel Messi also won the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time in October.
Messi was quoted by Time as saying that his first preference after PSG had been a fairytale return to Barcelona, but that move stalled over the club’s finances.
Time said Messi’s arrival had driven a surge in attendances, ticket prices, merchandise sales and viewership, revealing that on the day of his debut, subscriptions to Apple TV — which retains exclusive rights to MLS — had jumped by 110,000, a 1,700% increase over the previous day.
