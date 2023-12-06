Argentina forward Lionel Messi named Time magazine's Athlete of the Year

06 Dec, 2023

Sunny Daud

Messi joined Miami in July and scored 11 goals in 14 games in all competitions

The 36-year-old Messi made his debut for Miami in July following an acrimonious departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi also won the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time in October.

Messi was quoted by Time as saying that his first preference after PSG had been a fairytale return to Barcelona, but that move stalled over the club’s finances.

Time said Messi’s arrival had driven a surge in attendances, ticket prices, merchandise sales and viewership, revealing that on the day of his debut, subscriptions to Apple TV — which retains exclusive rights to MLS — had jumped by 110,000, a 1,700% increase over the previous day.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Expensive Things Owned By Jasprit Bumrah

 Find Out More