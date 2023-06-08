Lionel Messi To Inter Miami CF- All You Need To Know
08 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
US club, Inter Miami CF was founded back in 2018 and started playing professionally from 2020 in the MLS.
Legendary footballer David Beckham is the President of the club and one of the co-owners.
Other two owners are Jorge Mas and Jose Mas.
Messi is set to get a salary of 54 Million USD every year and profit percentage from Apple, Adidas and a possible opportunity to hold a share in Inter Miami after his retirement.
DRV PNK Stadium is Inter Miami's home ground. It has a capacity of only 18,000.
Inter Miami fans have four fan groups: Nacion Rosa Y Negro, The Siege, Southern Legion, and Vice City 1896.
Argentine Javier Morales is currently the interim head coach of Inter Miami.
Inter Miami presently compete in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer. The 5-year old club are yet to win any silverware.
Inter Miami finished 6th in 2022 Eastern Conference and overall 12th across all conferences in the MLS.
In the ongoing season, Inter Miami are currently placed 15th in Eastern Conference and overall 27th in the MLS.
Inter Miami apart from the MLS compete in the US Open Cup, Leagues Cup and the MLS playoffs.
Orlando City is a big rival of Inter Miami.
Miami FC is another one such rival of Inter Miami.
Former Argentine international, Gonzalo Higuain is the all-time top scorer of Inter Miami with 29 goals.
