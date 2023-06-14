Where Will Lionel Messi Stay At Inter Miami?
14 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
2018 World Cup winner with Argentina, Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer. He last played for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.
In the United States, Lionel Messi will be staying with his family at a luxurious $9 million apartment situated in Florida City.
The luxurious apartment has huge living spaces which have high ceilings and modern interior decor.
Lionel Messi's apartment is located on the beautiful beachfront in Miami and has a stunning view from the top floor. He can enjoy the sunset with his loved ones as it also includes a cool sit-out.
Lionel Messi’s Florida-based apartment has car lifts as well which will help the Argentine park cars on his own floor. This is one of the best services on this property.
The apartment provides plenty of amenities which include a huge private pool area and the famous Japanese onsen.
Lionel Messi’s luxurious property has a modern dining area with good interior details. It has the best furniture and aesthetic which look stunning.
