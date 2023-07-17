Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Presentation | SEE PICS
17 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Lionel Messi was presented in front of the Inter Miami fans at DRV PNK Stadium by owners Mas brothers and David Beckham.
Messi received a thunderous reception from the Inter Miami fans.
“I’m so happy to be here! I can’t wait to start training and competing. I’m here to compete, to win, to help the team as I always did”, Messi said at the presentation.
“I come here with the same desire as always. We will enjoy a lot”, he further added.
Along with Messi's presentation, Inter Miami's new signing and Leo's former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets was also presented in front of the fans.
''Thank you for coming, I am really happy to be a part of Inter Miami'', Busquets said.
Colombian singer Camilo hugging Messi during the ceremony.
Camilo entertaining the crowd at DRV PNK Stadium.
Argentine rapper Paulo Londro also performed at the ceremony.
Another Argentine rapper Tiago PZK, also rocked the stage.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List Of Top 10 Shortest Indian Cricketers | PICS