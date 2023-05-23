Lionel Messi's Possible Destination After Leaving PSG
23 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain after two seasons at the Ligue 1 side. Messi scored 31 goals and made 34 assists in two seasons.
Lionel Messi joined PSG on a two-year contract on August 10, 2021. His contract will expire on June 30, 2023, making him a free agent after that.
There are several clubs that have a possibility of signing Lionel Messi, including his former home, Barcelona, Manchester City or even a move outside Europe.
Lionel Messi has received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, a source close to Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain told Reuters.
Inter Miami is a potential destination if Lionel Messi decides to follow the example of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and play in the United States.
Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup for the first time with Argentina in 2022 in Qatar. Argentina defeated France in the final.
