List Of 10 Famous Female Wrestlers From India | Pics
19 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Geeta Phogat - first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympic Games in wrestling
Sakshi Malik - first Indian female wrestler to win an Olympic medal
Babita Kumari - gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games
Kiran Bishnoi - won a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships
Ritu Phogat - won a silver medal in the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships
Vinesh Phogat - gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games
Divya Kakran - won a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games
Pooja Dhanda - won a silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Navjot Kaur - first Indian woman to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Asian Championships in 2018
Anita Sheoran - won medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships
