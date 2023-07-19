List Of 10 Famous Female Wrestlers From India | Pics

19 Jul, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Geeta Phogat - first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympic Games in wrestling

Sakshi Malik - first Indian female wrestler to win an Olympic medal

Babita Kumari - gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Kiran Bishnoi - won a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships

Ritu Phogat - won a silver medal in the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships

Vinesh Phogat - gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Divya Kakran - won a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games

Pooja Dhanda - won a silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Navjot Kaur - first Indian woman to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Asian Championships in 2018

Anita Sheoran - won medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships

