In 1984 Sunil Gavaskar led team India won the title.
In 1986 Duleep Mandis led Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2023 title.
In 1988 India lifted the trophy under the leadership of Dilip Vengsarkar
Mohammad Azharuddin led India won the Asia Cup in 1990 and 1995.
Sri Lanka won the 1997 Asia Cup under Arjuna Ranatunga
In 2000 Pakistan lifted the trophy under Moin Khan's captaincy.
Sri Lanka was Asian Champions in 2004 as well under Marvan Atapattu's captaincy.
Sri Lanka won the title in 2008 as well under the captaincy of Mahela Jayawardene.
India under MS Dhoni's captaincy won the Asia Cup 2010 title.
Misbah-ul-Haq led Pakistan lifted the Asia Cup trophy in 2012.
Angelo Mathews led Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup title in 2014.
In 2016 MS Dhoni lifted the Asia Cup trophy.
Rohit Sharma led team India won the Asia Cup title in 2018.
In 2022 Sri Lanka's led by Dasun Shanaka won the Asia Cup title.
